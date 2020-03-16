Peace River Hydro Partners admits delays in payments to contractors at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local contractors have been reporting delays in payments for the work being done on the Site C Project.

According to Independent Contractors and Business Association Northern Representative, Art Jarvis, Peace River Hydro Partners is utilizing local contractors as a financier for the Project and are taking longer than 90 days to pay the contractors.

In response to these claims, Peace River Hydro Partners Communications Manager, Jamie Bodnarchuk, says suppliers are being paid within the terms and conditions agreed upon within their contracts, and as required to build an infrastructure project of this scale.

According to Bodnarchuk, delays in payments do occur when billing discrepancies are identified.

Bodnarchuk says they are actively working on resolving any current outstanding discrepancies and that they have never defaulted on payment.