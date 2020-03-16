NewsSite C

Peace River Hydro Partners admits delays in payments to contractors at Site C

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A photo of the powerhouse at the Site C dam in the Spring of 2019 - B.C. Hydro

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners admits delays in payments to contractors at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local contractors have been reporting delays in payments for the work being done on...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Julie Ziebart President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

All B.C. Casinos Directed to Temporarily Close

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BCLC has announced and confirmed an orderly shutdown is currently underway of all casinos, community gaming...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local contractors have been reporting delays in payments for the work being done on the Site C Project.

According to Independent Contractors and Business Association Northern Representative, Art Jarvis, Peace River Hydro Partners is utilizing local contractors as a financier for the Project and are taking longer than 90 days to pay the contractors.

In response to these claims, Peace River Hydro Partners Communications Manager, Jamie Bodnarchuk, says suppliers are being paid within the terms and conditions agreed upon within their contracts, and as required to build an infrastructure project of this scale.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Bodnarchuk, delays in payments do occur when billing discrepancies are identified.

Bodnarchuk says they are actively working on resolving any current outstanding discrepancies and that they have never defaulted on payment.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleU.S. government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
Next articleLockdowns, stocks down as virus fight shifts away from China

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Julie Ziebart President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce released the statement that all...
Read more

All B.C. Casinos Directed to Temporarily Close

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BCLC has announced and confirmed an orderly shutdown is currently underway of all casinos, community gaming centres and bingo halls across...
Read more

Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - It's a ``glass half-full'' way of looking at a crisis but as plunging oil prices cast a shadow over oil...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jeremy Schmidt (43). He was last seen in Grande Prairie on Mar. 13. Jeremy is described...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv