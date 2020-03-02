Peace River Hydro Partners creates second $35,000 Scholarship at Northern Lights College

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Hydro Partners was at Northern Lights College have announced the creation of a second scholarship for students interested in pursuing a career in construction and trades related fields.

At the Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference, on Tuesday, February 27, a $35,000 cheque was presented to Northern Lights College for the second scholarship.

Peace River Hydro Partners says they continue to strongly support education and remain committed to helping youth work towards a better tomorrow.

According to Peace River Hydro Partners, the scholarship will serve as a legacy to help local Peace region students long after the Site C project has been completed.

This announcement comes as a follow-up from the previous scholarship announcement last fall, which was geared toward women, where the new scholarship will be open to all students.