Peace River Regional District February Update on Rose Prairie Water Station

By Tracy Teves

Peace River Regional District February Update on Rose Prairie Water Station

Fire at Salvation Army on Friday, will not impact services

7th Annual Spark Leadership Conference 2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. -The Directors and staff of the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) share they are continuing to evaluate alternative options for the Rose Prairie Water Station.

Following the January Update, Directors and staff of the PRRD share they are seeking the best solution for the water station.

The PRRD thanks the residents that are still waiting for the Rose Prairie Water Station. Sharing they appreciate your frustration and thank you for your patience yet again.

Another update on the Rose Prairie Water Station will be issued by the end of March.

To learn more about the Rose Prairie Water Station; CLICK HERE

