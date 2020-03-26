News

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

By Tracy Teves

PEACE REGION, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no longer be accepting cash at any PRRD Landfills or Transfer Stations.

As of Saturday, March 28th, 2020 due to COVID-19, other forms of payment such as credit, debit, clean up coupons, or charge accounts (if applicable for businesses) will still be accepted.

All PRRD share sheds will also be closed as of March 28th, 2020, and the District thanks residents for their patience and understanding.

For questions call the PRRD at 250-784-3200 or toll free at 1-800-670-7773.

