Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group looking for board members to form as non-profit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group is looking to register as a non-profit group.

According to Rita Schonewille, of the Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group, in order to become a non-profit, they need to have a board of directors in place.

Schonewille says the group needs to have a commitment of five to seven people to form the board by this Friday, March 6.

The Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group is a small group of caring people who want to touch the lives of seniors in the community by bringing a bit of magic and love into their lives.

If you are interested in joining the board of directors for the Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group, you can contact Rita at 250-262-9154 or Vanessa at 250-261-3525.