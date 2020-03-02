News

Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group looking for board members to form as non-profit

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Precautions being taken following student illness after trip to Japan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Secondary School sent out a letter to parents on Sunday night, March...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group looking for board members to form as non-profit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group is looking to register as a non-profit...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Kate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility

CALGARY, A.B. - As part of an LNG off-take agreement, Kate Energy has entered into a long-term master services...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group is looking to register as a non-profit group.

According to Rita Schonewille, of the Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group, in order to become a non-profit, they need to have a board of directors in place.

Schonewille says the group needs to have a commitment of five to seven people to form the board by this Friday, March 6.

- Advertisement -

The Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group is a small group of caring people who want to touch the lives of seniors in the community by bringing a bit of magic and love into their lives.

If you are interested in joining the board of directors for the Peace Seniors Connect and Care Group, you can contact Rita at 250-262-9154 or Vanessa at 250-261-3525.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleKate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility
Next articlePrecautions being taken following student illness after trip to Japan

More Articles Like This

Precautions being taken following student illness after trip to Japan

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Secondary School sent out a letter to parents on Sunday night, March 1, regarding a concern of...
Read more

Kate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - As part of an LNG off-take agreement, Kate Energy has entered into a long-term master services agreement with Ferus Natural Gas...
Read more

Controlled burning to continue this week as part of Site C Project

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will continue until this...
Read more

Peace River Hydro Partners creates second $35,000 Scholarship at Northern Lights College

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners was at Northern Lights College have announced the creation of a second scholarship for students...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv