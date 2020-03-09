Canadian PressEnergy News

Pension plan investment CEO bullish on oil despite price crash, emissions debate

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
pension-plan-investment-ceo-bullish-on-oil-despite-price-crash,-emissions-debate

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Electoral Area B Roundtable Discussion Meeting today in Rose Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A roundtable discussion meeting with Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings, is taking place...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has provided $217.7 million in funding for more green,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Schedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The schedule for the Northwest Junior Hockey League Finals between the Fort St. John...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — The CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says today’s oil price crash and stock market selloff will hurt Canadian energy companies that have weak balance sheets and high debt.

But Mark Machin says those with strong books will survive — and companies with money should be following his organization’s example and looking at buying opportunities.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia slashed its official crude selling price after OPEC talks with Russia broke down without producing an agreement on production cuts. Benchmark global oil prices fell by more than 20 per cent.

- Advertisement -

Following a speech in downtown Calgary, Machin, the head of the organization that manages about $420 billion for Canada’s national pension fund, said damage to the Canadian economy and the energy sector will depend on how long low oil prices continue.

He says the CPPIB is protected from the fallout by its diversified portfolio of investments in assets around the world, some of which will likely benefit from the current situation.

He says he believes investments in the oil and gas sector are still attractive despite increasing attention being paid to climate change because demand for fossil fuels is expected to remain strong for many years.

“Companies that may have … stretched balance sheets and projects that they can’t stop spending on, they may have some stress,” said Machin.

“But I think companies with strong balance sheets and cash can weather this out, and are going to see really interesting opportunities over time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleRegistration opens for the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference, today
Next articleSchedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

More Articles Like This

Feds told to ease EI, use tax credits in spending to ease COVID-19 economic shock

News Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals are being urged to ease access to federal sick leave benefits, along with tax credits and other breaks, to help...
Read more

Oil price crash: What it means for Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — World oil prices are in free fall after Saudi Arabia slashed its crude sale price Sunday, signalling the start of a price war after...
Read more

Virus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SOAVE, Italy — Anxiety over the new coronavirus epidemic sent global stock markets and oil prices plunging Monday, touched off prison riots in Italy...
Read more

Ensign Energy Services reports Q4 loss, stock plunges as oil markets roil

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in drilling company Ensign Energy Services Inc. plunged by as much as 40 per cent on Monday amid a worldwide oil price and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv