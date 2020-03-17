people-with-compromised-immune-systems-are-living-in-fear-of-covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has Alyssa Denis questioning just how much her life is worth to Canadian society.

Denis, who has cervical cancer, lupus and respiratory illness, says she got a sobering call from her doctor last week urging her not to come in for an appointment.

The graduate student said her doctor warned her that she was not only at high risk of complications from COVID-19, but if there was a high demand for ventilators, she may not make the cut because of her underlying conditions.

“I’m really scared,” Denis said, choking back tears. “It’s like suddenly I woke up and I’m in a dystopian movie.”

Many Canadians are facing such unfathomable dilemmas, and some say the COVID-19 crisis has left those with the weakest immune systems to fend for themselves.

People with robust immune systems can develop antibodies to fight back against infection and reduce their chances of complications from COVID-19, said Dr. Camille Lemieux, chief of family medicine at University Health Network in Toronto.

Others aren’t so lucky, she said.

While seniors may be most likely to have comorbidities that weaken their immune response to a virus, these conditions can cut across age groups, said Lemieux.

Vulnerable populations include people with autoimmune disorders, cancer patients on chemotherapy and those with underlying lung conditions.

