Petition started to call on Northern Lights College to switch to online-classes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students of Northern Lights College are running a petition to move Northern Lights College from in-person to an online format, due to the recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.

As of March 17, there have been four positive confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the Northern Health Authority, which spans much of Northern B.C.

While there have been no cases identified specifically in Fort St. John, students are growing concerned about their health and safety and are calling on the College to move to an out-of-class session.

Other colleges and universities have already opted to voluntarily switch classes to an online format as a precaution to help stop the possible spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, close to 500 signatures have been signed for the petition and Northern Lights College has not provided Energeticcity.ca with a comment in regards to suspending classes.

A link to the petition can be found here.