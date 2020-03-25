Physiotherapists are turning to virtual visits — but insurance can be a pain in the neck

For Patricia, a Toronto woman living with endometriosis, pelvic physiotherapy is a critical tool for her painful chronic condition.

Global News has chosen to use a pseudonym to protect her privacy.

Unfortunately, Patricia’s clinic is now closed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Her physiotherapist is offering virtual sessions, but her insurance provider refuses to cover the cost.

“Physio helps me come back into a relationship with an area of my body from which I’ve disassociated because of long-term chronic pain,” Patricia told Global News.

Endometriosis is when cells that normally make up the lining of the uterus are found elsewhere in the abdomen, usually in the pelvic region. This can cause severe pain, particularly during menstruation, and can contribute to infertility.

Without access to her physiotherapist, Patricia said she feels “out of balance.”

“It feels like I created a constellation of care for myself and one of the [brightest] stars has gone dim.”

Patricia isn’t alone. Adam Brown, a registered physiotherapist at Cornerstone Physiotherapy in Toronto, says much of his client base is living without access to physiotherapy during the coronavirus outbreak.

This concerns him for a number of reasons — the most pressing being that,

