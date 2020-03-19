pm-trudeau-urges-canadians-to-donate-blood-during-covid-19-pandemic

TORONTO —

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encouraging Canadians to keep donating blood during the widening COVID-19 pandemic.

During an update he provided outside of his home in Ottawa on Thursday, Trudeau said donating blood is one way people can help others in need.

“Even if you don’t work in a hospital you can still keep people healthy, for example, we still need blood donors. If you’re able, consider going in and donating,” he said.

The prime minister then directed interested donors to book an appointment online at Blood.ca or to call Canadian Blood Services at 1-888-236-6283.

PM Trudeau’s message to the public echoed a similar call for donations put out by Canadian Blood Services earlier in the week.

The non-profit charity, which is responsible for the national blood system outside of Quebec, has warned of a “worrying” rise in appointment cancellations in recent days. The organization has repeatedly stressed the continual need for blood, stem cells, plasma, and organ and tissue donors.

“Our blood products unfortunately have very short shelf lives and if we’re not having donors come in to our collection centres on a regular and routine basis, we’re always very close to the possibility that we’ll run into shortages,” Dr. Isra Levy, the vice president of medical affairs and innovation at Canadian Blood Services,

