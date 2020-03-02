Precautions being taken following student illness after trip to Japan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School sent out a letter to parents on Sunday night, March 1, regarding a concern of a possible case of the coronavirus after one of the NPSS travel groups returned from Japan.

In the letter, NPSS Principal Randy Pauls, says all the students were checked at the airport for high temperature/fever and all were cleared. However, one of the students felt ill on Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, she went to the hospital to get checked out and tested, then was self-isolated as a precaution.

As a follow-up to the letter sent by the High School, School District 60 had sent out a statement, on Monday, saying that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in our region and that the risk remains low.

The full statement on the coronavirus can be found on the School District’s website.

The letter sent out by North Peace Secondary School can be found below:

Good Evening.

At the end of this past week (Thursday night), one of our NPSS travel groups returned from a trip to Japan. As is the practice at YVR, all the students were checked at the airport for high temperature/fever and all were cleared. However, one of the students felt ill on Friday. Initially the student thought it was allergies and then possibly a cold. Out of an abundance of caution, she went to the hospital to get checked out and tested. Again, out of an abundance of caution, she and her family will self-isolate until they get the results and of course until she is better. They were asked to self-isolate and they are doing so.

Four of the students were from the ELC. None are sick and none were at school on Friday. Seven students were from main campus. Four were not at school on Friday, and three were on campus, including the one that had cold like symptoms. One student is at the College.

At this point there is no cause for concern. We will be continuing to monitor the situation and will keep all parties informed as more information becomes available. As of Sunday night, the student is feeling 100% better and the cold-like symptoms are disappearing. They will still self-isolate until results are back. We would encourage everyone to wash hands more often during the cold and flu season. There are also hand sanitizers on main campus, located around the building. We anticipate business as usual on Monday

Randy Pauls

Principal