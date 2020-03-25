Health

Premier, health minister will update Newfoundlanders on COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
premier,-health-minister-will-update-newfoundlanders-on-covid-19

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Parliament passes $82 billion COVID-19 aid package

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Governments $82 billion aid package passed the House of Commons early Wednesday...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St. John gives layoff notices to 88 staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has laid-off 88 staff due to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

With at least 35 cases of COVID-19 now in Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Dwight Ball is set to deliver another update on pandemic planning to residents this afternoon.

He’ll be joined in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. AST by Health Minister John Haggie and the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

The event will be livestreamed on the government’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Newfoundland detects 9th case of COVID-19, provides new support for parents, students

As of Sunday, there were four confirmed and 31 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province, which remains under public health emergency. To date, 1,131 residents have been tested for the virus, 10,96 of whom obtained negative results.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and two weeks of self-isolation is required both for domestic and international travellers entering Newfoundland and Labrador, with the exception of select essential services workers.

The province has suspended counter service in many its offices, established a help line for those in self-isolation, and created a public reporting form for those who wish to report concerns that someone isn’t following the COVID-19 rules.

3:12Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick has 1 new case of COVID-19

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick has 1 new case of COVID-19
Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMontreal shelters’ concerns heightened after homeless man tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Montreal shelters’ concerns heightened after homeless man tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A first reported case of COVID-19 within Montreal’s homeless community has prompted concern and questions among those who care for the city’s most vulnerable. The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Air Canada starts cargo-only flights for sensitive shipments, medical supplies

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 25, 2020 11:24 am 1:14Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic WATCH: Air Canada lays off 5000...
Read more

Parliament passes $82 billion COVID-19 aid package

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Governments $82 billion aid package passed the House of Commons early Wednesday morning. The...
Read more

Newfoundland woman arrested for refusing to self isolate after talking to police

Health Global News - 0
Police in western Newfoundland say a woman arrested for refusing to stay at home after she returned from a trip outside the province is...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv