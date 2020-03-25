premier,-health-minister-will-update-newfoundlanders-on-covid-19

With at least 35 cases of COVID-19 now in Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Dwight Ball is set to deliver another update on pandemic planning to residents this afternoon.

He’ll be joined in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. AST by Health Minister John Haggie and the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

The event will be livestreamed on the government’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

As of Sunday, there were four confirmed and 31 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province, which remains under public health emergency. To date, 1,131 residents have been tested for the virus, 10,96 of whom obtained negative results.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and two weeks of self-isolation is required both for domestic and international travellers entering Newfoundland and Labrador, with the exception of select essential services workers.

The province has suspended counter service in many its offices, established a help line for those in self-isolation, and created a public reporting form for those who wish to report concerns that someone isn’t following the COVID-19 rules.

