Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburn
Premier John Horgan addresses B.C. March 31, 2020

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C. has to fight COVID-19.

“The next 14 days are critically important in our province’s unprecedented fight against COVID-19. What we do today will affect what our doctors, nurses and first responders face in the days and weeks ahead,” said Premier John Horgan. “Today, we’re asking all British Columbians to re-commit to doing their part. There are early signs that our actions are making a difference, and we can’t stop now.”

Premier Horgan said “COVID-19 maybe the biggest challenge our province has ever faced,” but he is optimistic B.C. will pull through. The Premier also announced the Provincial State of Emergency has been extended to April 14, 2020, to help the government continue to fight the virus.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Watch the full address from Premier Horgan below.

The Premier said a new partnership between B.C.’s technology sector and the government will be announced on Wednesday. The partnership will be used to help connect businesses with people who need their products like hand sanitizer and PPE.

The Premier also focused on programs the Province has launched in the last few weeks to support those dealing with the effects of COVID-19. The programs include support for renters and a one-time $1,000 payment for those who have lost income because of COVID-19.

The Province has said both programs will be open for registration in April but haven’t said when money will be in the hands of those affected by the virus.

Dr. Henry said Tuesday there were 43 new cases in B.C., which now brings the provincial total to 1,013. A total of 24 people have died in B.C.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 15, up from 14.

507 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

