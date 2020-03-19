president-of-sask.-medical-association-tests-positive-for-covid-19

REGINA —

The President of the Saskatchewan Medical Association says he received a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

“I attended a curling bonspiel held March 11-14 in Edmonton,” Dr. Allan Woo wrote in an SMA release. “This bonspiel is an annual event that usually attracts 50-60 physicians from Western Canada. I believe I contracted the COVID-19 virus at this bonspiel.”

Dr. Woo has been in self-isolation since he started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday morning. He has been in contact with the patients he treated in that time.

“I hope my personal situation serves as a signal for all health-care workers, and others, to be vigilant about their health. Everyone needs to take precautions and self-monitor for any symptoms.”

