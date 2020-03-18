News

Prices at the pumps drop as COVID-19 affects the markets

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the markets, many gas stations across the country, including here in Fort St. John, have been seeing a drop at the pumps.

According to local business owner, Trevor Bolin, gas prices have been coming down exponentially over the past couple of weeks and as new deliveries come in, the price continues to lower well below $1.10 per litre.

Bolin expects the price of fuel to continue to drop during these uncertain times but does note that there will be a slight increase in prices come April 1 as the Province introduces changes to the Fuel Charge Rate.

As of Wednesday, fuel prices in Fort St. John are sitting between $1.02 to $1.09 per litre and are expected to remain low for the foreseeable future as crude oil falls well below $30 US per barrel.

