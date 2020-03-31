HealthNewsRegional

Prime Minister announces new partnerships with Canadian industries to fight COVID-19

Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced progress under Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19.

According to Trudeau, this progress will increase Canada’s ability to respond to the outbreak with necessary medical equipment and supplies.

Trudeau says the Federal Government is investing $2 billion to support diagnostic testing and to purchase ventilators and protective personal equipment, including for bulk purchases with provinces and territories. Personal protective equipment includes things like more masks and face shields, gowns, and hand sanitizer.

In addition, $50 million has been made available in funding for members of the Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster to develop and scale-up new, in-demand technologies, equipment, and medical products.

More information can be found on the Federal Government’s website.

