Prime Minister announces Parliament will resume Tuesday

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Trudeau announced the recall of the House of Commons to pass economic measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House of Commons needs to pass the economic measures announced last week so that residents and businesses can access that funding. The House is expected to meet on Tuesday, March 24, at 12 p.m. ET.

Members of Parliament from all parties have been clear in their desire to help Canadians, workers, and businesses experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling the House will give them the opportunity to come together to debate these important measures and get Canadians the immediate support they need.

The Government has been in discussions with opposition House leaders and whips to minimize the number of Members of Parliament recalled, while respecting the current proportion of party representation in the House. This follows public health guidelines about social distancing. A minimum of 20 Members of Parliament must be present in order for the House to exercise its powers, including passing legislation.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced over $82 billion in spending to support both Canadian’s and Canadian businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

