HealthNewsRegional

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
canada-not-at-the-point-of-declaring-a-federal-emergency-over-covid-19:-trudeau

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

According to Trudeau, these measures will help Canadian businesses protect the jobs that Canadians depend on, and pay their workers and bills during these difficult times.

This announcement is part of the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, which already is committing $107 billion in support to Canadians.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

To further support small businesses, the Government is introducing a 75 percent wage subsidy for qualifying businesses, for up to three months, retroactive to March 15, 2020.

Businesses and self-employed individuals will be able to defer all Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax payments until June, as well as customs duties owed for imports.

More information can be found on the Federal Government’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleThe Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew
Next articleIndigo announces 5,200 temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John singing, John Lennon's song Imagine. https://www.facebook.com/100015015213009/videos/847100035800496/ Hunt...
Read more

More Canadians have now died of coronavirus than SARS

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has now killed more Canadians than SARS. As of Friday afternoon, federal and provincial health authorities were reporting more than...
Read more

Indigo announces 5,200 temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 27, 2020 2:54 pm 1:18Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says EI system will be ‘scaled up’ to meet new demand by April...
Read more

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that can sew and quilt in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv