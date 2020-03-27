Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

According to Trudeau, these measures will help Canadian businesses protect the jobs that Canadians depend on, and pay their workers and bills during these difficult times.

This announcement is part of the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, which already is committing $107 billion in support to Canadians.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

To further support small businesses, the Government is introducing a 75 percent wage subsidy for qualifying businesses, for up to three months, retroactive to March 15, 2020.

Businesses and self-employed individuals will be able to defer all Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax payments until June, as well as customs duties owed for imports.

More information can be found on the Federal Government’s website.