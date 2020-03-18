Prime Minister closes US/Canadian border; announces $82 billion in support

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country Wednesday announcing the closure of the US/Canadian border and $82 billion in aid to support Canadians and Canadian businesses.

The Canada/US border will be closed to non-essential traffic only. Travellers will no longer be able to cross the border for tourism or recreation. Trade will still be allowed to travel through the border.

The Prime Minister is also asking everyone to work from home and to only buy what you need from the grocery store and to have compassion for everyone around you.

The Canadian Government will spend $27 billion to directly support Canadians. The Government is also rolling out $55 billion to increase business liquidity. This money is on top of the money announced last week.

A new Emergency Care benefit was announced for those that do not qualify for employment insurance. The program is designed to support those who have COVID-19, people who are self quarantining and can’t work. The fund will be similar to employment insurance and will be available for up to 14 weeks.

The Prime Minister announced several more programs today. We will share more details about those shortly.