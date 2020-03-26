Health

Prince Edward Island’s top doctor to provide COVID-19 update

By Global News
NewsScott Brooks

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday,...
NewsTracy Teves

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020,...
HealthScott Brooks

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday,...
Global News

Prince Edward Island’s chief health officer is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. AT.

The update will be streamed on the province’s Facebook page.

Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus on P.E.I., Wednesday, bringing the total to five.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 identified on Prince Edward Island

The two most recent cases were men from Queens County who had been recently been travelling outside of Canada.

Morrison says the men went into self-isolation when they returned home and called 811 to be tested.

More details about the flights they travelled on are expected at Thursday’s briefing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu.

