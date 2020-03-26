prince-edward-island’s-top-doctor-to-provide-covid-19-update

Prince Edward Island’s chief health officer is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. AT.

The update will be streamed on the province’s Facebook page.

Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus on P.E.I., Wednesday, bringing the total to five.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 identified on Prince Edward Island

The two most recent cases were men from Queens County who had been recently been travelling outside of Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Morrison says the men went into self-isolation when they returned home and called 811 to be tested.

More details about the flights they travelled on are expected at Thursday’s briefing.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS