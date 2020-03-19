Health

Prince Harry announces Invictus Games cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By CTV News
prince-harry-announces-invictus-games-cancelled-due-to-covid-19-pandemic

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Supreme Court of British Columbia to suspend regular operations amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  The Honourable Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson has announced that all regular operations of the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Many BC businesses fear bankruptcy due to COVID-19 impacts

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Economic Development Association and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Small Business B.C....
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC SPCA to begin restricting public access to shelters, effectively immediately

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC SPCA has announced it will begin restricting public access to its shelters, effective immediately,...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

TORONTO —
The 2020 Invictus Games scheduled for May have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that Prince Harry calls “incredibly difficult.”

Prince Harry, who created the games for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans, said efforts were made to try to find an alternative way to carry out the event, set to take place in the Netherlands. But in the end, organizers decided they had no choice but to postpone until next year.

“This decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you, for your families and everyone else,” Harry said in a video message on Thursday in which he directly addressed participants.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I know how disappointed you must all be. This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can.”

Prince Harry, who is now living in Vancouver Island with his wife, Meghan, and son, Archie, encouraged participants to reach out to each other for support during this stressful time.

“You guys are all in these chat groups. You know who to look out for. So please take care of yourselves but do what you do best, which is reaching out to other people.”

Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, also issued a statement Thursday saying that the Royal Family is “ready to play our part” during these uncertain times.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articlePresident of Sask. Medical Association tests positive for COVID-19
Next articleSupreme Court of British Columbia to suspend regular operations amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

President of Sask. Medical Association tests positive for COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
REGINA — The President of the Saskatchewan Medical Association says he received a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. “I attended a curling bonspiel held...
Read more

With low test rates, COVID-19 spreads in shadows

Health CTV News - 0
PARIS, FRANCE — The lack of available tests for COVID-19 means the world is effectively fighting the pandemic blind and may not know the true...
Read more

Europeans sing health workers’ praises every night from windows

Health CTV News - 0
PARIS — At a time of isolation, people in many European cities hit hard by the new coronavirus are taking at least a minute each...
Read more

Langley boy whose family says he was denied COVID-19 testing will now get the test

Health CTV News - 0
LANGLEY, B.C. — March 19 update: Doug Craig says his family heard from public health officials following the publishing of this article and the boy...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv