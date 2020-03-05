Canadian PressEnergy News

Protesters pack up camp at B.C. legislature after five arrests Wednesday night

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
protesters-pack-up-camp-at-bc.-legislature-after-five-arrests-wednesday-night

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Protesters pack up camp at B.C. legislature after five arrests Wednesday night

VICTORIA — Dozens of protesters at the B.C. legislature began packing up today after 17 days camped outside the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Immediate worry of COVID-19 spurred Bank of Canada rate cut, Poloz says

Canada's central bank was leaning towards cutting its trend-setting interest rate this week before the novel coronavirus pushed it to take...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers look to forward to Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that regular-season action has come to an end for the Northeast B.C. Yukon...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Dozens of protesters at the B.C. legislature began packing up today after 17 days camped outside the building.

Ta’Kaiya Blaney says the Indigenous youth are leaving the legislature but their movement for the rights of Aboriginal Peoples continues.

Police say five people were arrested at the legislature Wednesday night and each faces a charge of mischief.

- Advertisement -

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser says he was meeting with a group of the protesters who refused to leave the building when their discussions ended.

The protesters want Coastal GasLink to leave the traditional Wet’suwet’en territories in northwest B.C., where the company is building a natural gas pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleImmediate worry of COVID-19 spurred Bank of Canada rate cut, Poloz says

More Articles Like This

Immediate worry of COVID-19 spurred Bank of Canada rate cut, Poloz says

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Canada's central bank was leaning towards cutting its trend-setting interest rate this week before the novel coronavirus pushed it to take a more dramatic step to...
Read more

A look at carbon prices in all provinces and territories

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
As of Jan. 1, every Canadian and all Canadian businesses are paying a price on carbon. The federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act means provinces...
Read more

Five protesters arrested at British Columbia legislature Wednesday night

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Police say five people have been arrested following a protest at the British Columbia legislature. Victoria police...
Read more

MEG Energy reports $26M Q4 profit, compared with $199M loss a year ago

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — MEG Energy Corp. reported a profit of $26 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $199 million in the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv