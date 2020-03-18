Province declares Provincial State of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Farnworth, the Province has made the decision to issue a Provincial State of Emergency to support the Provincial Health Officer and Minister of Health in a swift and powerful response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farnworth says this declaration will ensure Federal, Provincial, and local resources are delivered in a joint, coordinated way in order to protect British Columbians.

The declaration will also ensure the means to secure critical supply chains to ensure people have access to goods and essential services.

As House Leader, Farnworth says is he looking to resume Government business to expedite the response to COVID-19 and the key decisions that will need to be made in the coming days.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is expected to provide another update on the COVID-19 pandemic this afternoon at 3:00 p.m.