HealthNewsRegional

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon to provide supports for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dix, the Province has been taking strong measures by forming a committee that aims to support and protect seniors as they continue to live at home.

Mackenzie says the risk of contracting the virus is serious for seniors and it is important to ensure proper practices are put in place, such as social and physical distancing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Mackenzie, the Government has increased funding, by $50 million, to the 2-1-1 service and the Better At Home service to better serve seniors during these difficult times.

Mackenzie recommends that seniors should not leave their homes and that they should use the provincially provided services.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articlePeace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations
Next article‘No playbook’ for coronavirus symptoms, but early data shows pattern: experts

More Articles Like This

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning as part of the Site...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 26, 2020 4:31 pm B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

‘No playbook’ for coronavirus symptoms, but early data shows pattern: experts

Health Global News - 0
By now, the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are engraved in the minds of people around the world. Fever, cough, shortness of breath....
Read more

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

News Tracy Teves - 0
PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no longer be accepting cash at...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv