Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon to provide supports for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dix, the Province has been taking strong measures by forming a committee that aims to support and protect seniors as they continue to live at home.

Mackenzie says the risk of contracting the virus is serious for seniors and it is important to ensure proper practices are put in place, such as social and physical distancing.

According to Mackenzie, the Government has increased funding, by $50 million, to the 2-1-1 service and the Better At Home service to better serve seniors during these difficult times.

Mackenzie recommends that seniors should not leave their homes and that they should use the provincially provided services.