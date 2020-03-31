Province extends support for youth living in care during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that there will be extended support for youth living in care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Province, youth in care will not age out of services during the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have recently aged out will get extra assistance.

The Government says this enables extra stability and support for young people who might otherwise face housing, educational and employment uncertainty. Youth currently living in foster care, contracted residential agencies or with relatives through the extended family program will be able to stay where they are.

Social workers are modifying agreements to allow youth and caregivers to extend their current living arrangements once a youth reaches 19 years old.

These interim measures further complement government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan.