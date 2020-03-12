News

Province holds open house on Charlie Lake TLE Settlement

By Scott Brooks
Charlie Lake TLE Settlement meeting at Charlie Lake Community Hall. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia held an open house Wednesday night, March 11, in Charlie Lake regarding the Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement for the Charlie Lake Land Parcels.

The purpose of the open house was to provide information and for the public to provide input or concerns on the TLE Settlement.

According to the Province, the Blueberry River First Nations is looking to acquire two parcels of land on the east and west side of the Lake.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The two land parcels of interest along Charlie Lake as part of the TLE Settlement. Source Province of B.C.

The parcels were selected based on historical significance, cultural importance, and community needs.

The Province is currently at stage two of the transfer process which means they are seeking public and stakeholder input on the TLE.

A second open house is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Charlie Lake Community Hall for the Red Creek Land Parcels.

More information on the TLE Settlements can be found on the Province’s website.

