Province introduces $5 billion action plan to help economy amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, and Minister of Finance, Carole James held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Horgan, the Province is introducing a $5 billion action plan to help the Province’s economy move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan says some parts of the action plan will take place immediately, while other parts will be released in the future.

According to James, some of the $5 billion will go towards $1.7 billion in critical services, and $1.1 billion available for relief to workers affected by the outbreak.

James says she understands the difficulties businesses and individuals are facing and are deferring payments on Employers Health Tax, Carbon Tax and PST until the Fall.

In addition, all B.C. Student Loan payments will be paused until September 30, 2020.

James says this plan is a first step, but a critical step to ensure the Province can move forward during these difficult times.

Health Officials continue to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.