HealthNewsRegional

Province introduces $5 billion action plan to help economy amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Details of the Province of B.C.’s COVID-19 funding

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced over $5 billion in funding to support both...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Central Mountain Air changes flight schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air (CMA) is suspending and reducing flights as a measure to protect...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province introduces $5 billion action plan to help economy amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, and Minister of Finance, Carole James held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, and Minister of Finance, Carole James held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Horgan, the Province is introducing a $5 billion action plan to help the Province’s economy move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan says some parts of the action plan will take place immediately, while other parts will be released in the future.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to James, some of the $5 billion will go towards $1.7 billion in critical services, and $1.1 billion available for relief to workers affected by the outbreak.

James says she understands the difficulties businesses and individuals are facing and are deferring payments on Employers Health Tax, Carbon Tax and PST until the Fall.

In addition, all B.C. Student Loan payments will be paused until September 30, 2020.

James says this plan is a first step, but a critical step to ensure the Province can move forward during these difficult times.

Health Officials continue to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleLETTER – Local doctors want you to protect our most vulnerable
Next articleCentral Mountain Air changes flight schedule

More Articles Like This

Details of the Province of B.C.’s COVID-19 funding

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced over $5 billion in funding to support both residents and businesses in B.C....
Read more

Loss of smell could be a coronavirus symptom, but some experts wary

Health Global News - 0
A sudden loss of smell is being presented as a possible new sign of the novel coronavirus, particularly in those with no other symptoms. The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Should Canada restrict travel between provinces, territories?

Health Global News - 0
As the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, many countries — including Canada — have closed their borders and have implemented...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario schools won’t reopen on April 6, Premier Doug Ford says

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 23, 2020 2:52 pm Updated March 23, 2020 3:00 pm 3:28Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close Ontario Premier Doug...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv