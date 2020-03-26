Province issues further orders for COVID-19, local state of emergency suspended

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John declared a state of local emergency, on Tuesday, to better prepare and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then on Thursday, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, announced that states of local emergency, within British Columbia, would be suspended to ensure a uniform approach when dealing with the pandemic.

According to Fort St. John Mayor, Lori Ackerman, the City was made aware that once the Province issued further orders, in regards to the state of emergency, that the local declaration would be suspended.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ackerman says the City is continuing to work with the Province to ensure proper measures and laws are put in place so that this state of emergency will better protect the community.