HealthNewsRegional

Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A busy parking lot at the Fort St. John Save-On-Foods. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

CALGARY — Analysts say oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls for halt on Coastal GasLink Project amid COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19, including in the retail food and grocery store sector.

Recently, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order under the Public Health Act prohibiting the gathering of people in excess of 50.

According to the Province, this order does not include the retail food and grocery store sector but the spirit of the order should be followed.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Government says key considerations must be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as enhancing the premise’s sanitation plan, putting in place appropriate physical distancing measures, and suspending the use of self-serve bulk bins.

More information on retail food sector guidelines can be found on the Province’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: man throws away caution tape surrounding London, Ont. playground
Next articleOilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

More Articles Like This

Oilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Analysts say oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend crude dipped as...
Read more

Coronavirus: man throws away caution tape surrounding London, Ont. playground

Health Global News - 0
On the same day the City of London launched a tipline for the public to report coronavirus-related violations, a local man reported two people...
Read more

Newfoundland and Labrador reports Atlantic region’s first COVID-19 death 

Health Global News - 0
Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the first death related to COVID-19 in the Atlantic region. The province’s Health Department said Monday it would release more...
Read more

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls for halt on Coastal GasLink Project amid COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to halt construction of the Coastal...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv