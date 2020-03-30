Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19, including in the retail food and grocery store sector.

Recently, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order under the Public Health Act prohibiting the gathering of people in excess of 50.

According to the Province, this order does not include the retail food and grocery store sector but the spirit of the order should be followed.

The Government says key considerations must be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as enhancing the premise’s sanitation plan, putting in place appropriate physical distancing measures, and suspending the use of self-serve bulk bins.

More information on retail food sector guidelines can be found on the Province’s website.