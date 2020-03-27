Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open burning restrictions for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across British Columbia until April 15, 2020.

According to the Province, as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

The Centre for Disease Control says there is strong evidence that suggests deterioration in air quality may lead to an increase COVID-19 infections.

As such, the Province says no new fires may be started and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

More information on burning and air quality can be found on the Province’s website.