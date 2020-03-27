HealthNewsRegional

Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Open burning restriction map. Source Province of B.C.

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 792, one new case in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open burning restrictions for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across British Columbia until April 15, 2020.

According to the Province, as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

The Centre for Disease Control says there is strong evidence that suggests deterioration in air quality may lead to an increase COVID-19 infections.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As such, the Province says no new fires may be started and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

More information on burning and air quality can be found on the Province’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleU.S. surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases
Next articleAlaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

More Articles Like This

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain. According to...
Read more

U.S. surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States climbed past 100,000 on Friday. While an increase was expected as testing has become more...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trump orders General Motors to produce ventilators as U.S. cases climb

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. Trump...
Read more

6 RCMP employees test positive for coronavirus, police force says

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 27, 2020 5:44 pm Updated March 27, 2020 5:56 pm 3:48Coronavirus around the world: March 27, 2020 WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus around the world — March...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv