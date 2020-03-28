Province of Alberta closes more businesses and restricts events to less than 15 people

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta has announced more business closures and events can now be no more than 15 people.

Friday the Province announced that effective immediately close contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail stores must close. On top of that, the Province is also prohibited people from attending gatherings of more than 15, and they must observe two metres of social distancing.

Restrictions will be in place for the following classifications of business:

Close contact businesses including hair salons and barbershops, tattoo and piercing studios, esthetic services, as well as wellness studios and clinics and non-emergency and non-critical health services provided by regulated health professionals or registered professionals including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services.

including hair salons and barbershops, tattoo and piercing studios, esthetic services, as well as wellness studios and clinics and non-emergency and non-critical health services provided by regulated health professionals or registered professionals including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services. Dine-in restaurants will no longer be able to offer dine-in service. Take-out and delivery services will continue to be available.

will no longer be able to offer dine-in service. Take-out and delivery services will continue to be available. Non-essential retail services that fall into the categories of clothing, computer and gaming stores, and services in shopping malls and shopping centres such as hobby and toys, gift and specialty items and furniture.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

A more complete list of affected businesses is available online. Further details on gathering restrictions are available online.

Premier Jason Kenney says“This was a difficult decision to make, but we must do everything we can to protect the safety of Albertans and limit the spread of COVID-19. Grocery stores, pharmacies, delivery services and other essential businesses will continue to provide Albertans with the goods and services they need, and we’ll look to Alberta’s business leaders to find innovative ways to continue remote operations and protect jobs. These businesses must do everything they can to safeguard the well-being of the hardworking employees on the front lines.”

At this time workplaces that have not been ordered to close and continue to have more than 15 workers on a worksite as long as those businesses maintain public health measures, including two-metre social distancing, hygiene enforcement and processes that ensure that any person who is ill does not attend these spaces.

“These are aggressive measures and we don’t take them lightly. We need to do everything we can to flatten the curve and keep people healthy. I strongly encourage all Albertans to stay close to home as we are all in this together. Our collective action will protect our family, friends and neighbours.”Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health

Any business or organization not following the public health order will be subject to a fine. Courts have the power to administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations. Individuals aware of any businesses violating these orders should submit a complaint online immediately.