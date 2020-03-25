Province provides guidance to mining and smelting operations during COVID‐19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has issued some guidance on how mining and smelting operations should operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, in order to prevent the spread of the virus, and in accordance with provincial guidelines on physical distancing, operators are being recommended to reduce the number of on-site personnel by encouraging work from home where feasible.

The Government also recommends that there are no more than 50 people in the same space in any circumstance. This includes common areas in bunkhouses and cafeterias.

The Province says these requirements also pertain to transportation to and from mines.

Employers are encouraged to reassess their work environment every day and keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 information.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.