Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review.

According to the Government, the report focuses on leveraging B.C.’s clean hydroelectricity to meet the Province’s climate goals, support economic development and make life more affordable.

The Province says the report describes the scope, context and work to date for Phase Two of the review. It presents a number of ideas for discussion such as optional rate designs, and measures to expand the electrification of B.C.’s growing economy.

Phase Two of the review will position B.C. Hydro for long-term success and support the development of its Integrated Resource Plan to be filed with the B.C. Utilities Commission in early 2021.

The interim report on Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review can be found on the Province’s website.

