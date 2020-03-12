News

Province tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Province tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is urging all residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside...
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. is urging all residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada and they are telling event organizers to cancel any event of more than 250 people.

In the announcement made Thursday afternoon, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, “I think this is really important, it is clear at this time that the evolving situation both in the United States and globally is a risk for all of us and we are strongly advising people not to travel.”

The Province says anyone who travels outside of Canada will need to stay away from school or work for 14 days upon return.

Dr. Henry also announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. There are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

A second long term care facility has seen an outbreak. Hollyburn House in West Vancouver has had three cases of COVID-19.

The other new cases are related to travel from the UK and Egypt.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is also telling residents of Alberta not to travel and that events should be cancelled.

Bell Media announced on Thursday that the Fort St. John Trade Show that was scheduled for early April, has been postponed. They have not announced a new date.

