HealthNewsRegional

Province to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan, Carole James, Minister of Finance, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education held a...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit

TORONTO — The Conference Board of Canada expects the country will avoid a technical recession as the economy rebounds...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, Carole James, Minister of Finance, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Premier John Horgan, the Province has been in talks with School Districts and has made the decision to indefinitely close the public school system following the spring break.

The time to reopen the public school system will be determined in the future as the situation is monitored and will continue to work with School Districts to make further decisions.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province is still reminding anyone who travels outside of Canada to go into 14 days of self-isolation upon return.

The cancelling of all public gatherings of more than 50 people is still in effect.

The public is also being reminded to continue proper hand-washing practices and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleLNG Canada, Whistler-Blackcomb among B.C. businesses hit by COVID-19 fallout

More Articles Like This

Doctors map body’s COVID-19 immune response: study

Health CTV News - 0
Researchers in Australia said Tuesday they had mapped the body’s immune response to the novel coronavirus, in a potential breakthrough in the fight against...
Read more

Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Answers to that and other questions

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — As Canada’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 tops 450, health-care professionals are being inundated with questions about how the virus spreads,...
Read more

Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit

News Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — The Conference Board of Canada expects the country will avoid a technical recession as the economy rebounds from a 2.7 per cent...
Read more

Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the Covid-19 virus pandemic and Peace...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv