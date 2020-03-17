Province to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, Carole James, Minister of Finance, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Premier John Horgan, the Province has been in talks with School Districts and has made the decision to indefinitely close the public school system following the spring break.

The time to reopen the public school system will be determined in the future as the situation is monitored and will continue to work with School Districts to make further decisions.

The Province is still reminding anyone who travels outside of Canada to go into 14 days of self-isolation upon return.

The cancelling of all public gatherings of more than 50 people is still in effect.

The public is also being reminded to continue proper hand-washing practices and to stay home if you are feeling ill.