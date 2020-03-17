Province to develop economic plan that supports industries and businesses amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Carole James, Minister of Finance, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and how the Province plans to assist industries and businesses during this time.

According to James, the Province is currently working on developing an economic plan that aims to support industries and businesses as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

James says the Province’s economy will see an impact from the virus and there will be a deficit but adds that it is too early to get into specifics at this time.

James also says the Federal Government is speeding up the Employment Insurance process to ensure anyone who is laid off, due to the virus, receives their pay in a timely manner.

The Province will also be looking into rent supports for businesses and individuals.