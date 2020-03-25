Province to provide supplements to renters during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA and former chair of the Rental Housing Task Force, announced plans, on Wednesday, to support renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Horgan, the Province will be introducing a plan that provides a $500 a month supplement, for the next four months, to ensure renters can stay in their homes and will be made available through B.C. Housing.

Horgan also says current and future eviction notices will be put on hold and rental prices will be frozen until the pandemic is over.

Both Horgan and Robinson vow that no one will become homeless due to COVID-19.

The supplement will begin to be available April 1 and will go alongside with funding from the Federal Government.