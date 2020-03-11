PRRD Resident wins $500,000 from Lotto Max Extra draw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Peace River Regional District resident is half-a-million dollars richer after winning from the February 7 Lotto Max Extra draw.

John Inkster says he picked up a $30 Weekly Pack at the Dawson Co-Op Bar, a change

from his routine, as he usually buys a ticket for just one draw.

The $30 Weekly Pack includes tickets to all of the weekly draws for Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, BC/49 and Daily Grand games, and the Extras.

Inkster, who sells heavy-duty parts, says the win may allow him to retire earlier than expected, but the first bucket-list item for him and his wife is paying off their mortgage, adding that he is pretty excited about his $500,000-winnings.

In 2019, B.C. lottery players claimed a record-breaking $792 million in winnings, with over $231 million from Lotto Max prizes.