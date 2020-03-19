HealthNewsRegional

PRRD to close facilities, cancel meetings amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District held a special board meeting on Thursday, March 19, to make a decision regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Staff put forward recommendations to the Regional Board to authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to cancel any gatherings, to close any Regional District operated facilities to the public, and to change the location of the Board meeting scheduled in Tumbler Ridge on March 26 to Dawson Creek.

The Regional Board passed all three recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The recommendations for closures and meeting cancellations will remain in effect until further notice.

For further information, you can contact the Peace River Regional District at 250-784-3200 or email prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca.

