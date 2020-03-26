News

Public Warned about Potential Harm with Unproven Therapies for COVID-19

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Public Warned about Potential Harm with Unproven Therapies for COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - College of Pharmacists of British Columbia (CPBC) joins with College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday,...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Energy Regulator names senior Saskatchewan government official as CEO

EDMONTON — Alberta's energy regulator has named a new president and CEO. Laurie Pushor, Saskatchewan's deputy minister of energy and...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – College of Pharmacists of British Columbia (CPBC) joins with College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, and B.C. College of Nursing Professionals to issue warning on the use of unproven treatments and medications for COVID-19.

According to the College of Pharmacists, as the COVID-19 global health pandemic continues, health professionals are aware of online and social media-driven conversations about the use of antibiotics and antiviral therapies to treat other conditions are being considered to treat COVID-19 patients.

The CPBC share it is critical to note that at this time, a proven treatment for COVID-19 does not exist.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It is important to understand that there are potential harms to the patient, risks to our understanding of what is truly a beneficial treatment or not, and depleting access to therapies known to be helpful or essential in other disease states. For these reasons, the use of unproven therapies for COVID 19 is not recommended outside clinical trials.” said the B.C. Center for Disease Control

Some of the unproven treatment claims may include and are not limited to;
hydroxychloroquine
chloroquine
azithromycin
lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra)
colchicine

The responsibility that health professionals have to their patients and their profession is evidence-based care. These professionals must not yield to well-intentioned patient pressure around unproven and potentially dangerous uses of existing medications.

The CPBC says doing so could present significant health risks to those patients as well as other unintended consequences such as critical shortages of these existing medications for patients who need them to treat other conditions.

Physicians and nurse practitioners are reminded of their obligation and to not prescribe these therapies for COVID-19 outside the context of a clinical trial. Pharmacists are being instructed not to dispense them if they do.

Information around COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, and new recommendations and evidence may become available with time.

For more information on the unproven therapies for COVID-19; CLICK HERE 

Advertisement

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSchool District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday
Next articleCoronavirus: Manitoba asks for emergency federal credit fund; says PST won’t be reduced

More Articles Like This

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday, March 27, in regard to...
Read more

Alberta Energy Regulator names senior Saskatchewan government official as CEO

News Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's energy regulator has named a new president and CEO. Laurie Pushor, Saskatchewan's deputy minister of energy and resources, is to take over the...
Read more

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020, to be proclaimed as Sikh...
Read more

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday, the next steps under the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv