Publisher lifts limit on eBooks for libraries in light of novel coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Macmillan Publishers lifted the embargo it previously put in place limiting the number of titles for eBooks public libraries could buy due to the current health crisis.

The major multi-national publisher’s eBook restriction came into effect Nov. 1. It meant that, regardless of the public library system’s size, it was only allowed one eBook copy of a new title for eight weeks. After that, it could purchase additional copies.

Libraries across North America sounded the alarm, concerned the rule would cause huge wait lists and limit public access.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Publishers’ embargo on eBooks ‘could be crippling’ to Edmonton libraries

On March 17, Macmillan sent a letter to librarians, authors, illustrators and agents, saying it was returning to the eBook pricing model that was in place prior to the Nov. 1 changes.

“In addition, we will be lowering some eBook prices on a short-term basis to help expand libraries’ collections in these difficult times,” the message reads.


“There are times in life when differences should be put aside,” Macmillan also wrote.

EPL joins other public libraries in protesting ebook restrictions

EPL joins other public libraries in protesting ebook restrictions

Local libraries were happy with the change.

Fort St John sees lots of snow, improved conditions expected for later this week
2 inmates at maximum-security prison test positive for COVID-19: officials

