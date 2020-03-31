Health

Quebec coronavirus deaths rise to 31 as cases soar past 4,000

By Global News
Global News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to six more deaths as the total number of cases jumped to 4,162 in Quebec.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced there have been 31 fatalities due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“These are not statistics,” he said. “These are real people.”

As the health crisis deepens, the province also saw its biggest jump in cases 732 — in a single day.

Legault said the government is focusing on securing more protective medical equipment over the coming days.

As a result, officials are urging people to only use masks when necessary.

Montreal firefighters no longer first at the scene for medical emergencies

Urgences-santé announced that only paramedics will be used as first responders in Montreal during the outbreak.

Montreal firefighters and Côte-Saint-Luc first responders will no longer be the first at the scene for medical emergencies.

Nicola D’Ulisse, president of Urgences-santé, called it an exceptional measure to protect frontline workers and the public.

“In the context of the current pandemic,

Alberta politicians return to legislature to pass bills, keep their distance
Coronavirus: Head of Ontario registered nurses union says 9M masks per week are needed

