quebec-couple-isolated-at-cfb-trenton-finally-home-after-cruise-ship-ordeal

Ron Romanado and Karen Spoon-Goldman are taking some time to enjoy the little things in life, like a cup of coffee.

Romanado, 66, and Spoon-Goldman, 62, have finally returned home in Pointe-Claire on Tuesday after an 18-day ordeal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple was first quarantined aboard a cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco over coronavirus concerns for four days, then held in isolation in the air force base in Trenton, Ont., for another 14 days.

“When we left, I almost wanted to cry and I don’t know why,” said Spoon-Goldman.

“It was so overwhelming … so many emotions.”



Spoon-Goldman says all Canadians held at the base were allowed to go home, except for 14 who were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

“Up until two days ago, they were testing positive and that was pretty scary when we got the update,” the Pointe-Claire resident told Global News.

“I wasn’t afraid of getting the virus. My fear was being stuck longer than planned.”



Spoon-Goldman says the 14-day isolation period was not easy, the people the couple became friendly with were held in separate buildings and social-distancing rules were enforced.

