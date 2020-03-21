Health

Quebec COVID-19 cases climb to 139, while nearly 7,700 people test negative

By Global News
Global News

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Saturday on its response to the novel coronavirus as cases continue to rise.

As of Saturday morning, there are 139 cases in Quebec, including one death and one person in recovery.

Ten people are hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care. About 2,400 people are awaiting test results, and nearly 7,700 individuals have tested negative.

The cases in Montreal climb to 31 — the highest in the province.

During a press conference on Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault said though previous announcements indicated schools would open March 30, elementary schools and high schools might face a different fate. Schools could remain closed until May, according to officials.

READ MORE: Quebec schools could remain closed until May as coronavirus cases climb to 139

Public health authorities also announced on Friday that individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 had been in several public places in Montreal over the past week.

People who were in the following areas at the same time are being asked to monitor for symptoms:

  • The 24 bus headed westbound on Sherbrooke Street between Notre-Dame Hospital and the Fine Arts Museum between 10:30 a.m.

