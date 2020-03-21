quebec-covid-19-deaths-climb-to-5,-cases-climb-to-181

Five people have now died in Quebec due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases in the province have climbed to 181.

The Quebec government announced the additional 4 deaths and over 40 new confirmed cases on Saturday. Officials said 4 of the 5 deaths were of individuals who lived at the same seniors’ residence.

Ten people are currently in intensive care and 19 people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Health officials said that as of Saturday, 1,500 Quebecers are waiting for their test results.

2:02Quebec government says health network is equipped with what it needs

Quebec government says health network is equipped with what it needs

During a press conference on Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault said though previous announcements indicated schools would open March 30, elementary schools and high schools might face a different fate. Schools could remain closed until May.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec schools could remain closed until May as coronavirus cases climb to 139

Public health authorities also announced on Friday that individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 had been in several public places in Montreal over the past week.

Advertisement

People who were in the following areas at the same time are being asked to monitor for symptoms:

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS