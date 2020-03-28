raptors’-serge-ibaka-thanks-toronto-public-health-for-coronavirus-response-efforts

As Toronto Public Health continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raptors forward Serge Ibaka held a FaceTime session with staff at the department to thank them.

“Everybody is appreciating what you have done and everything you have been doing — all your sacrifice,” Ibaka said in a five-minute video shared on the Toronto Raptors Twitter account Friday evening.

“Thank you for everything. Keep up your good work.”

Ibaka has been documenting his experiences at home on video as part of a series called, How bored are you?

The Raptors star, along with his teammates, had to spend two weeks in self-isolation beginning on March 13 after playing a game with the Utah Jazz earlier this month.

Jazz player Rudy Gobert was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 after the game, which factored into the NBA’s decision to suspend the season.

The video shared on Twitter begins with Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto’s associate medical officer of health, asking Ibaka, whose love of scarfs has been widely-shared on social media, about his beloved scarf while thanking him for spreading the important messages of staying home, eating healthy food and staying active.

“You say the scarf is for art, but I’m actually telling you the scarf is part of public health,” she said, noting that if people need to visit a clinic they should wear a scarf over their face until they’re potentially given a mask.

