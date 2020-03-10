RCMP updates City Council and provides updates on new detachment and new recruits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Inspector Anthony Hansen and Donna Kyllo a Support Staff Manager made a presentation to City Council on the RCMP’s 2019 Annual Report and provided updates on the new detachment and new recruits.

On Monday, March 9th, 2020 Inspector Hansen took Council through a slide presentation on the statistics of crime and incidents in Fort St. John and also provided an update on the development of the new RCMP detachment. Inspector Hansen said he had just gone over the fine details with Jim Rogers and suspects the start will be late April, early May 2020.

Then the Inspector broke down the staff required in the detachment expressing there have been transfers of experienced members transferring into the detachment yet this will be a significant year for the transferring out of 10 members. In anticipation of this Hansen has begun to bring recruits on board to refill the constables.

Currently, there are four new recruits being trained and two more to arrive in early April 2020. Inspector Hansen shared up to four more may be ordered contingent on the transfers.

Acting Mayor, Lilia Hansen expressed she was pleased to see that Inspector was being proactive with the placement of the vacancies in advance. As she noted 60 percent of members coming to Fort St. John has less than three years of experience.

The Inspector addressed that the majority of constables do come straight from training which has led to him instituting a policy that is in-line with other municipal detachments that new recruits come with the general expectation of staying for five years.

The Inspector shared that stability is required in order to effectively police this jurisdiction and he cannot do this receiving cadet on a three-year cycle.