Reasons for optimism? How humanity is turning the tide on COVID-19

CTV News
CTV News

TORONTO —
As COVID-19 continues its relentless spread around the globe, it may no longer be accurate to say there is no end in sight.

In fact, several recent developments suggest that humanity is starting to get a handle on the novel coronavirus and how best to deal with it.

Let’s start in China, where the virus is believed to have orginated and has hit hardest — infecting at least 81,000 people, as of Wednesday morning.

The Chinese government famously reacted with strict measures, including a full lockdown of the pandemic’s epicentre in Hubei province. One month after 60 million people were told to stay in their homes in a move that the World Health Organization said “bought the world time,” China’s daily number of new cases began to decline.

On Saturday, a month after the decline began, China started to ease up on its quarantine measures in parts of Hubei, allowing businesses to reopen and public transit to resume. By Monday, the major city of Wuhan was reporting only one new case.

But that isn’t the only good news coming out of China. Although the elderly are particularly susceptible to COVID-19, Chinese media reported last week that a 103-year-old woman was able to recover from the virus after six days of treatment in hospital.

