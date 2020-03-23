Health

Regina drops State of Emergency declaration; will follow provincial guidelines

By Global News
Global News

The City of Regina is rescinding their Local State of Emergency declaration.

“We’ve had some communications with the province and they plan on receding our declaration as is the right and they certainly can do that,” Fougere said Monday morning, following discussions with Government Relations Minister Lori Carr.

On Friday, the city made the announcement, limiting gatherings to no more than five people and closing all non-essential retail business.

Later that afternoon, the provincial government made their own announcement closing all restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, and limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people.

By Sunday, the province had once again updated their stance, noting they would supersede any and all local declarations that did not follow provincial guidelines.

Saskatchewan premier signs order enforcing measures protecting against spread of COVID-19

“I actually understand and respect what the community was doing and what they were trying to get through to their citizens having said that it’s really important that we ensure that there is not a patchwork of restrictions and standards,” Minister Carr said on a teleconference. “Right now it is of the utmost importance we maintain uniformity across Saskatchewan and reduce any level of confusion among our residents.”

The City of Regina says they set their guidelines off the province’s own chief medical officer.

