Registration now open for City Adult Ball Hockey League

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the City of Fort St. John Adult Ball Hockey League is now open for the spring season.

According to City Staff, this is a recreational co-ed league where all skill levels are welcome to participate and is open to anyone age 16 and up.

League play will run April 20 to June 17 and takes place each week on Monday and Wednesday nights, with the final tournament taking place on June 20 all at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The cost to register is $250 per team, per night and each team must register at the front desk at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Singles wishing to play will be put on a list and added to teams that if they are short players.

For more information, you can call 250-785-4592 ext.2 or send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.